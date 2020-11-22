LU vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back after the two straight losses, when they play Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday. Both teams have struggled with their performances and have failed to maintain consistency throughout the season. While Arsenal have slumped to the eleventh spot with a win-loss record of 4-4, Leeds are worse, sitting at the fifteenth position with just three wins in seven games.

Leeds lost to Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the previous two games and their last win came over Aston Villa last month. Interestingly, Mikel Arteta's side were thrashed 0-3 by Aston Villa in their previous game.

Both sides have been plagued by injuries and coronavirus has made things worse. Arsenal will be missing Thomas Partey, who is injured. Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac were already ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 . Leeds will also have to do without Kalvin Phillips and Gaetano Berardi in the upcoming game. Both teams would be hungry for a win here.

LU vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Leeds United vs Arsenal Live Streaming

Leeds United vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

LU vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Leeds United vs Arsenal: Match Details

November 22 – 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Elland Road

LU vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Illan Meslier (GK) Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

LU vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Leeds United: Bernd Leno (GK), Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang