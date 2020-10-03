LU vs MCI Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips 

LU vs MCI Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United vs Manchester City Dream11 | With a hope to keep their winning streak in continuation, team Manchester City will be squaring off against Leeds United in a head-to-head scheduled for October 3.

This will be the fourth match of the season for Leeds United, who are currently at the seventh standing in the league table, securing two wins in three matches played so far. In order to secure their place in the top 5, Leeds United will have to register a win in today’s match.

On the other hand, Manchester City is struggling at the 13th position, with only two matches played so far. While they started their campaign off a losing note, the team gained the momentum after winning their second match in the league. The team will require a win to keep moving forward in the points chart.

Talking about team news, Ruben Dias might make his debut this weekend for Manchester City, while John Stones amd Oleksandr Zinchenko remain doubtful because of their injuries. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero remain side-lined due to injury.

Leeds will be without Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez, Adam Forshaw and Kiko Casilla. The match might mark debut for Diego Llorente.

LU vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Leeds United vs Manchester City Live Streaming

Liverpool vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

LU vs MCI Premier League 2020-21, Leeds United vs Manchester City: Match Details

October 3 – 10pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Elland Road

Premier League 2020-21, LU vs MCI Dream11 team for Leeds United vs Manchester City

Premier League 2020-21, LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester City Captain: Mateusz Klich

Premier League 2020-21, LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester City Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

Premier League 2020-21, LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Premier League 2020-21, LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester City Defenders: Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas

Premier League 2020-21, LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester City Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Kalvin Phillips, Helder Costa, Mateusz Klich

Premier League 2020-21, LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction for Leeds United vs Manchester City Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Patrick Bamford, Ferran Torres

LU vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Ezgjan Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Ian Poveda-Ocampo; Patrick Bamford

LU vs MCI, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Leeds United: Ederson; Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Fernandinho; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ferran Torres; Raheem Sterling