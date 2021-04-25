LU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leeds United and Man United: Leeds United will aim to continuing their winning run when the teamfaceManchester United in a Premier League match on Sunday.The match between Leeds and Man United will take place at Elland Road due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Both Leeds and Man United are unbeaten in their last five EPL games. While Man United defeated Burnley FC 3-1 in their last games, Leeds United held reigning champions Liverpool for 1-1 draw.

Manchester United are sitting at the second spot in Premier League table with 66 points from 32 games. They are only behind table topper Manchester City, which has pocked 77 points from 33 games.On the other hand, Leeds are placed at the 10th spot with 46 points from 32 games.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Leeds United and Man United; here is everything you need to know:

LU vs MUN Telecast

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights of Premier League in India.

LU vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between LU vs MUN is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar in India.

LU vs MUN Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 25 at the Elland Road due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions. The game will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

LU vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain: Paul Pogba

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: A Wan-Bissaka, V Lindelof, Harry Maguire, L Ayling

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, S Dallas

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Patrick Bamford

LU vs MUN Probable XIs:

Leeds United predicted XI: Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Manchester United Predicted XI: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

