LU vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leeds United vs Tottenham Prediction: Leeds United are set to play host to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday at the Elland Road. Currently, Tottenham are placed at the sixth spot in the Premier League table and would look to finish in the top five when they take on Leeds. The Spurs are just two points behind West Ham in the table.

Tottenham are currently going through a lean patch as they have won just three out of their last nine games across all competitions. On the other hand, Leeds United are coming into the match after losing to Brighton in their previous encounter.

Leeds are sitting at the 11th spot in the table and a win against Tottenham would take them to the ninth spot. Leeds have played 34 games this season, won 14 of them, lost 15 and five matches were drawn.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur; here is everything you need to know:

LU vs TOT Probable XIs:

Leeds United Predicted XI: Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling; Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas; Patrick Bamford

Tottenham Predicted XI: Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane

