English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lucas Pouille Outlasts Andy Murray in Cincinnati Opener
Andy Murray's comeback following hip surgery hit another roadblock on Monday after he was beaten 6-1 1-6 6-4 by France's Lucas Pouille in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.
Aug 13, 2018; Mason, OH, USA; Lucas Pouille (FRA) serves against Andy Murray (GBR) in the Western and Southern tennis open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Loading...
Andy Murray's comeback following hip surgery hit another roadblock on Monday after he was beaten 6-1 1-6 6-4 by France's Lucas Pouille in the first round of the Cincinnati Open.
The Scot went under the knife in January but has had a frustrating time since he came back to the ATP circuit in June.
The former world number one had hoped to build on the momentum that had carried him into the quarter-finals of the Citi Open before he pulled out of the Washington tournament citing fatigue.
But it was world number 17 Pouille who proved to be the more resourceful as he claimed his first win in five tries against Murray.
Murray, whose ranking plummeted into the 800s last month but has now risen to 375, has fallen at the first hurdle in two of the four tournaments he has contested this year.
"I only lost four more points in the match than him," said Murray, who won 82 points to Pouille's 86.
"It was tight. He's a top 20 player. If I can improve by 10, 15 percent, you turn a lot of those matches around."
Pouille said he was pleased with how he fought against the former world number one.
"I'm very happy, especially with the way I fought until the end," he said.
"I tried to do my best in the third set and then until the end I played very aggressive and I'm very pleased with that."
American Sam Querrey overcame 38 aces by ninth seed John Isner to send his friend and compatriot packing with a 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5) win.
The win was the first time Querrey has come out on top in a third set tiebreaker this year after losing seven in a row.
"I've lost a handful of tough matches this year but I feel like I’m starting to play better now, a little more consistent," the 30-year-old Californian said.
"Hopefully I can end the year on a strong note. Usually I feel like I play my better tennis at the beginning of the year so I'm going to try to flip it and play better at the end this year."
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, Britain's Kyle Edmund and Japan's Kei Nishikori also were first round winners.
The tournament lost its top seed when Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal withdrew after winning the Rogers Cup on Sunday.
World number two Roger Federer, who skipped the Toronto event, is now the highest seed.
Also Watch
The Scot went under the knife in January but has had a frustrating time since he came back to the ATP circuit in June.
The former world number one had hoped to build on the momentum that had carried him into the quarter-finals of the Citi Open before he pulled out of the Washington tournament citing fatigue.
But it was world number 17 Pouille who proved to be the more resourceful as he claimed his first win in five tries against Murray.
Murray, whose ranking plummeted into the 800s last month but has now risen to 375, has fallen at the first hurdle in two of the four tournaments he has contested this year.
"I only lost four more points in the match than him," said Murray, who won 82 points to Pouille's 86.
"It was tight. He's a top 20 player. If I can improve by 10, 15 percent, you turn a lot of those matches around."
Pouille said he was pleased with how he fought against the former world number one.
"I'm very happy, especially with the way I fought until the end," he said.
"I tried to do my best in the third set and then until the end I played very aggressive and I'm very pleased with that."
American Sam Querrey overcame 38 aces by ninth seed John Isner to send his friend and compatriot packing with a 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5) win.
The win was the first time Querrey has come out on top in a third set tiebreaker this year after losing seven in a row.
"I've lost a handful of tough matches this year but I feel like I’m starting to play better now, a little more consistent," the 30-year-old Californian said.
"Hopefully I can end the year on a strong note. Usually I feel like I play my better tennis at the beginning of the year so I'm going to try to flip it and play better at the end this year."
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, Britain's Kyle Edmund and Japan's Kei Nishikori also were first round winners.
The tournament lost its top seed when Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal withdrew after winning the Rogers Cup on Sunday.
World number two Roger Federer, who skipped the Toronto event, is now the highest seed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lord Yamraj Warns Against Kiki Dance Challenge on Facebook in Bengaluru
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- August 14: Bradman Ends, Tendulkar Begins
- Men Against Boys For Now — Hussain Criticises India's Meek Surrender Against England
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...