LUD vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group J match, Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur - Playing XI, Football

Tottenham Hotspurs are riding high since their 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend. However, they will be keen to replicate the same in the continental league after their shock 0-1 loss to Antwerp last week. Jose Mourinho will take the upcoming game against Ludogorets seriously as it makes a perfect way for his team to rebound.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets who have an impressive domestic form in the Bulgarian First League as they recently beat Levski 1-0 at the weekend need to channel most of their home front form when they face the Spurs. The Eagles lost both their European League games so far. In their opening Group J fixture against Royal Antwerp they lost 2-1 at home and in the last outing they were beaten 4-3 by LASK.

The two sides will clash at the Ludogorets Arena and the match will start at 11:25pm on November 5.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Ludogorets vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

UEFA Europa League LUD vs TOT, Ludogorets possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Plamen Iliev, Cicinho, Cosmin Moti, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov, Anicet Andrianantenaina, Stephane Badji, Alex Santana, Bernard Tekpetey, Elvis Manu, Dominik Yankov

UEFA Europa League LUD vs TOT, Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Ludogorest: Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura