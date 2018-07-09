English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Luis Enrique To Be Named Spain Coach - Reports
Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is to be named as the new Spain coach, according to widespread reports in the Spanish media on Monday.
Luis Enrique (IMAGE: Reuters)
MADRID: Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is to be named as the new Spain coach, according to widespread reports in the Spanish media on Monday.
Leading newspaper Marca said on their front cover the 48-year-old has been chosen by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales as the successor to Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked the day before the World Cup.
The story was echoed by radio station Onda Cero and the website of daily AS.
The Federation have scheduled a media conference on Monday to announce changes to the organisation's structure after Fernando Hierro, who took charge of the team during the World Cup, left his role as sporting director.
The 2010 champions were knocked out of the tournament by hosts Russia in the second round, losing 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Enrique won two Liga titles, one Champions League and three King's Cups as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017.
He also coached Celta Vigo and Barca's reserve team and has spent the past year on sabbatical since leaving the Nou Camp in May 2017.
The Spanish Football Federation were not immediately available for comment.
Also Watch
Leading newspaper Marca said on their front cover the 48-year-old has been chosen by Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales as the successor to Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked the day before the World Cup.
The story was echoed by radio station Onda Cero and the website of daily AS.
The Federation have scheduled a media conference on Monday to announce changes to the organisation's structure after Fernando Hierro, who took charge of the team during the World Cup, left his role as sporting director.
The 2010 champions were knocked out of the tournament by hosts Russia in the second round, losing 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Enrique won two Liga titles, one Champions League and three King's Cups as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017.
He also coached Celta Vigo and Barca's reserve team and has spent the past year on sabbatical since leaving the Nou Camp in May 2017.
The Spanish Football Federation were not immediately available for comment.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Team Showed Great Character, Says Kohli After Series Victory
- 'Insufferable Hypocrisy': Roman Polanski's Wife Rejects Oscar Academy Invite After Husband's Expulsion
- India's Sensational T20I Record Continues With England Triumph
- Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So