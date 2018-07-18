English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Luis Norton de Matos Steps Down as Indian Arrows Coach Due to Personal Circumstances
Former Portuguese footballer Luis Norton de Matos on Wednesday stepped down from his position as head coach of Indian Arrows, the developmental team of All India Football Federation (AIFF), citing personal reasons
(AIFF Images)
New Delhi: Former Portuguese footballer Luis Norton de Matos on Wednesday stepped down from his position as head coach of Indian Arrows, the developmental team of All India Football Federation (AIFF), citing personal reasons.
In a letter to AIFF, Matos, who had coached India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, expressed his inability to continue owing to a combination of exigencies on the personal front and an aggravated knee injury that necessitated Matos' family to stay together in Portugal.
Matos wrote: Certain personal reasons, chiefly the health-related issues of my parents have made it difficult for me to continue in the position of Head Coach, Indian Arrows and stay far away from Europe for the entire season.
Hence, with deep regret, I have decided to step down as the Head Coach of the Indian Arrows, India's U-19 National team.
I like to thank AIFF for providing me with the opportunity to work with the National youth team. I thank my staff, my players and wish them the best in their careers.
"Once my personal issues settle down I shall be more than happy to contribute in the future as and when I can. I have deep affection and love towards India & Indian Football & wish AIFF good luck for future," he said in the letter.
Accordingly, AIFF relieved Matos of his contract with Indian Arrows after receiving his letter.
Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF thanked Matos for all his support and contribution to Indian Football.
"On behalf of AIFF, we thank Luis Matos for his guidance, support and contribution to Indian Football. We hope his personal issues including the injury get sorted out soon and wish him and his family all the best and good health," Das said.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
