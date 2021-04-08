Luis Suarez Injures Leg in Atletico Madrid Training as La Liga Season Nears End

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez , the club’s leading scorer this season, hurt his left leg in training on Wednesday, potentially dealing a critical blow to their La Liga title hopes. Suarez left Wednesday morning’s training session after feeling discomfort, and tests later revealed the Uruguayan had suffered a muscle injury to his left leg, the club said. Atletico did not specify how long Suarez would be sidelined, but local reports suggested he could miss up to three weeks — ruling him out of games against Betis, Eibar, Huesca and Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone’s side saw their lead in Spain trimmed to a single point by Barcelona on Monday, following a drastic dip in form over the past two months.

The 34-year-old Suarez has scored 19 goals in the league this season, second in La Liga only to former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi (23).

Atletico are also still without Moussa Dembele who fainted who during a training session last month.

The French striker has made just four substitute appearances since joining on loan from Lyon in January.

