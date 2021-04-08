sports

Luis Suarez Injures Leg in Atletico Madrid Training as La Liga Season Nears End

Luis Suarez (Photo Credit: Atletico Madrid Twitter)

Luis Suarez's injury is a critical blow to Atletico Madrid's La Liga hopes with the team faltering in recent games.

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez, the club’s leading scorer this season, hurt his left leg in training on Wednesday, potentially dealing a critical blow to their La Liga title hopes. Suarez left Wednesday morning’s training session after feeling discomfort, and tests later revealed the Uruguayan had suffered a muscle injury to his left leg, the club said. Atletico did not specify how long Suarez would be sidelined, but local reports suggested he could miss up to three weeks — ruling him out of games against Betis, Eibar, Huesca and Athletic Bilbao.

Diego Simeone’s side saw their lead in Spain trimmed to a single point by Barcelona on Monday, following a drastic dip in form over the past two months.

The 34-year-old Suarez has scored 19 goals in the league this season, second in La Liga only to former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi (23).

Atletico are also still without Moussa Dembele who fainted who during a training session last month.

The French striker has made just four substitute appearances since joining on loan from Lyon in January.

first published:April 08, 2021, 14:57 IST