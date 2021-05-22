Luis Suarez Scores as Atletico Madrid Win La Liga on Final Day of Season

Luis Suarez scored the winner in the 67th minute to help Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title since 2014. Atletico came from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday to take the league title. It was a nerve-wracking final day of action with Real Madrid also Villarreal at the same time. Oscar Plano gave Valladolid the lead in the 18th minute but then Angel Correa scored in the equaliser in the 57th minute. Suarez stepped up 10 minutes later and scored the winner. Atletico Madrid bested Real and Barcelona to win the title under Diego Simeone.

Real Madrid, however, did their job too even though they looked in trouble for the majority of the game. Villarreal’s Yeremi Pino scored the opener in the 20th minute and it needed Real’s last-minute heroics to get the win. Karim Benzema equalised in the 87th minute and Luka Modric found the winner in the 92nd minute.

Earlier, Barcelona also beat Eibar 1-0 with Antoine Griezmann scoring the goal in the 81st minute.

At the end of the season, Atletico won 86 points on the board while Real Madrid were left behind on second with 84 points in 38 games. Barcelona finished third with 79 points.

