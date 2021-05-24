sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Luis Suarez to Stay at La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid Next Season
1-MIN READ

Luis Suarez to Stay at La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid Next Season

Luis Suarez (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Luis Suarez (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Luis Suarez joined Atletico Madrid on a two-year contract after leaving Barcelona, ended the season the club's top scorer with 21 goals.

Luis Suarez said he will remain at Atletico Madrid next season after the Uruguay forward helped them to their first league title in seven years.

Atletico piped city rivals Real Madrid to the title on Saturday after Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid.

The 34-year-old, who joined Diego Simeone’s side on a two-year contract in September after leaving Barcelona, ended the season as Atletico’s top scorer with 21 goals.

ESPN has reported his deal included a clause that would have allowed him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

RELATED NEWS

“Yes, I’m sure (I’ll stay)," Suarez told Spanish network Movistar Plus on Sunday during Atletico’s title presentation at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

“Atletico welcomed me from the minute I arrived … how they treated me.

“I asked the club if there was room for me on the museum wall to make history at Atletico."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 24, 2021, 11:59 IST