Luiz Suarez Agrees Personal Term With Italian Champions Juventus - Reports

Luiz Suarez has agreed personal terms with Italian Champions Juventus, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, BBC reported.

Earlier reports emerged that the Uruguayan forward was told he was surplus to requirements at Barcelona by new manager Ronald Koeman, in a phone call that lasted for a minute.

Juventus can sign the 33-year-old for free or for a ‘nominal fee’ if Suarez can come to some type of arrangement with his current employers.

His former club Ajax were too linked with a move for the Uruguayan but Suarez has decided to join the Italian champions.

Despite his close bond with Lionel Messi, it is believed that Suarez's move will not affect the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's decision on his future.

Reports also suggest that with a year remaining on his Barcelona deal, the former Liverpool man would accept being paid off for the final year of his contract.

When his move materialises, he would join the elite league of footballers to have played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. A move to the Turin based club would also mean he would be reunited with Arthur, who joined Juventus in June.

This move would also mean an awkward reunion with Giorgio Chiellini, who he infamously bit during the 2014 World Cup.

Suarez was subsequently hit with a nine-match international ban for his actions and was banned from all football activity for four months - though the punishment was later lessened.

Having joined Barcelona in 2014 from Liverpool in a £74 million deal, Suarez went on to score 198 goals in 283 appearances for the Blaugranas and is placed third in the all-time top goalscorers list at the club - with only Messi and Cesar ahead of him in the rankings.

During his tenure at the Nou Camp, the 33-year old has lifted four La Liga titles, four Copa Del Reys, one Champions League and one Club World Cup.