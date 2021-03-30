Luke Shaw Regrets Pulling Out of England Squads, Letting Gareth Southgate Down

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw said he regrets letting down Gareth Southgate in the past by pulling out of England squads but is determined to make up for lost time.

The 25-year-old made his first England appearance since September 2018 in Sunday’s 2-0 win away to Albania in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Shaw, who joined United from Southampton for a reported 30 million pounds ($41.32 million) in 2014, has struggled with injuries at Old Trafford, missing time due to hamstring, foot and ankle problems.

He withdrew from England squads in October 2018 and in March the following year but on both occasions started for United in their next fixture.

“I think my biggest regrets was just pulling out, how I pulled out," Shaw said. “Over the last two years I’ve thought about it so much and, of course, letting Gareth down.

“Maybe at the time mentally I wasn’t right. It was just pulling out when I got to the camp.

“Playing for your country is a massive privilege and an honour, and I think at times I took advantage of that. I didn’t really think about it too much."

Shaw had a difficult relationship with former United manager Jose Mourinho but has been performing well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is keen to take his strong domestic form to the international stage.

“He (Southgate) said he’s picked me on merit," Shaw said. “The past is the past and hopefully we’ve forgotten about that now and can just focus on the future."

England, top of Group I with six points from two games, host second-placed Poland in Wednesday’s qualifier.