Lungi Ngidi: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Lungi Ngidi, whose full name is Lungisani Ngidi, is a South African cricketer. He was born on March 29, 1996. He is 23 years of age. He is primarily a bowler and is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is right-arm fast.

He has played for the following cricket teams: South Africa, Chennai Super Kings, KwaZulu-Natal Inland Under-19s, Northerns, South Africa Under-19s, Titans.

Lungi Ngidi has played in 19 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 46 runs at an average of 23.00. His highest score is 19 not out. He has scored no centuries and no half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 37 wickets at an average of 21.67. His bowling economy rate is 5.5. He has 0 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figure is 4/51.

Ngidi made his ODI debut against India at Cape Town on February 7, 2018 and the last ODI he played was against Bangladesh at the Kennington Oval on June 02, 2019.

This Lungi Ngidi: South African cricketer profile is updated as of 1 PM, June 5, 2019.