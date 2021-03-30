LUX vs POR Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Luxembourg vs Portugal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Luxembourg will take on Portugal at the Stade Josy Barthel on Tuesday in the UEFA section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will come into this match after a 1-0 victory away to the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Portugal, on the other hand, come into this match after a 2-2 away draw to Serbia. It was a chance fluffed by them as after racing to a lead at halftime, they allowed Serbia to equalize in the second half.

For Luxembourg, coach Luc Holtz named a strong 24-member squad for the games against the Republic of Ireland and Portugal. They do not have any injury concerns ahead of this match against Portugal.

Portugal have had a tedious fixture over the last four days – they have played two games in four days and this might force Fernando Santos to rotate his players to in order to avoid any injuries or fatigue.2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Luxembourg vs Portugal game will commence at 12:15 AM IST.

Luxembourg vs Portugal match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. Luxembourg vs Portugal live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Wednesday, March 31– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the Stade Josy Barthel.

Captain: Diogo Jota

Vice-captain: Gerson Rodrigues

Goalkeeper: Rui Silva

Defenders: Maxime Chanot, Laurent jans, Domingos Duarte, Cedric Soares

Midfielders: Christopher Martins, Oliver Thill, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira

Strikers: Diogo Jota, Gerson Rodrigues

Anthony Moris (GK); Enes Mahmutovic, Maxime Chanot, Laurent jans; Marvin Santos, Leandro Barreiro, Christopher Martins, Oliver Thill; Vincent Thill; Daniel Sinani, Gerson RodriguesRui Silva (GK); Nuno Mendes, Jose Fonte, Domingos Duarte, Cedric Soares; Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira; Joao Felix, Andre Silva, Diogo Jota