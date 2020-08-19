SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

LYN vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Semi-finals, Lyon vs Bayern Munich - Playing XI, Football

Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bayern Munich (Photo Credit: Twitter)

LYN vs BAY Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ LYN vs BAY Dream11 Best Picks/ LYN vs BAY Dream11 Captain/ LYN vs BAY Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more

Share this:

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Thursday will see a tough competition between Bayern Munich and Lyon FC, both who have reached the semi-finals after defeating Barcelona and Manchester City, respectively. The UEFA Champions League semi-finals LYN vs BAY match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The LYN vs BAY UEFA Champions League semi-finals fixture will kick off at 12.30am IST.

The winning team of today’s outing will be facing Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

UEFA Champions League Lyon vs Bayern Munich: LYN vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Lyon vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Captain: Robert Lewandowski

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Lyon vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Vice-Captain: Serge Gnabry

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Lyon vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Goalkeeper: Anthony Lopes

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Lyon vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Jerome Boateng, Joshua Kimmich, Fernando Marcal

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Lyon vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Midfielders: Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Lyon vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Strikers: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Lyon possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Lopes, Marcelo, Denayer, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Ekambi, Memphis

UEFA Champions League LYN vs BAY, Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Lyon: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

Next Story
Loading