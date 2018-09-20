English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lyon Stun Favourites Man City in Champions League Opener
Pep Guardiola had to watch on in horror from the stands as Manchester City's Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start in a 2-1 home defeat by Lyon on Wednesday.
Image: AP
Loading...
Manchester: Pep Guardiola had to watch on in horror from the stands as Manchester City's Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start in a 2-1 home defeat by Lyon on Wednesday.
Guardiola was serving a touchline ban for being sent-off in last season's quarter-final exit to Liverpool and the competition favourites failed to live up to their billing.
Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir fired Lyon into a 2-0 half-time lead and despite Bernardo Silva pulling a goal back, City slumped to their first defeat of the season.
A decade into their stewardship, winning the Champions League for the first time may remain the holy grail for City's Abu Dhabi owners.
But it seems City's fans still need to be convinced with plenty of empty seats dotted around the Etihad and the Champions League anthem again booed before kick-off.
That flat atmosphere transferred into City's first-half display as Guardiola could only sit and watch a performance riddled with uncharacteristic basic errors from the Premier League champions.
Lyon have won just two of their opening five Ligue 1 matches of the season, but pounced on City's sloppiness.
Cornet thought he had opened the scoring when he rounded Ederson and slotted into an empty net only to be marginally flagged offside midway through the first half.
Moments later there was no flag to rescue City from some calamitous defending.
Fekir's low cross should have been easily cut out by Fabian Delph at the back post. However, the England international swiped at fresh air and Cornet gratefully slotted into the far corner.
Conceding at least sparked City into life and they also had the ball in the net only to be called back for offside when Raheem Sterling's cross was converted by Ilkay Gundogan, before Gabriel Jesus had claims for a penalty waived away.
Guardiola's ban meant he wasn't even allowed into the dressing room at half-time, and Arteta's team talk got an awfully lot tougher two minutes before the break when long-time Liverpool target Fekir drilled a shot from 25 yards into the bottom corner.
Arteta surprisingly resisted the temptation to make changes at the break despite having a cavalry of Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez on the bench.
Anthony Lopes made a smart stop low to his right to deny Jesus, but it wasn't until Sane and Aguero were summoned before the hour mark that City started to threaten.
By that point, it should have been too late as former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay hit the post with just Ederson to beat on another threatening Lyon counter-attack.
Sane's introduction moved Bernardo Silva into the central role where he has shone in recent weeks in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne and the two combined to get the hosts back into the game 23 minutes from time.
The German got to the by-line and his cut-back was swept into the far corner by the Portuguese international.
Sane scored on his first start of the season against Fulham on Saturday and seemed determined to ride to City's rescue as a fleet-footed run set up a low effort from Aguero that Lopes did well to stop.
Aguero and Sane fired off target when well-placed in stoppage time, but Lyon held out to leave City with plenty of work to do in Group F to progress.
Guardiola was serving a touchline ban for being sent-off in last season's quarter-final exit to Liverpool and the competition favourites failed to live up to their billing.
Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir fired Lyon into a 2-0 half-time lead and despite Bernardo Silva pulling a goal back, City slumped to their first defeat of the season.
A decade into their stewardship, winning the Champions League for the first time may remain the holy grail for City's Abu Dhabi owners.
But it seems City's fans still need to be convinced with plenty of empty seats dotted around the Etihad and the Champions League anthem again booed before kick-off.
That flat atmosphere transferred into City's first-half display as Guardiola could only sit and watch a performance riddled with uncharacteristic basic errors from the Premier League champions.
Lyon have won just two of their opening five Ligue 1 matches of the season, but pounced on City's sloppiness.
Cornet thought he had opened the scoring when he rounded Ederson and slotted into an empty net only to be marginally flagged offside midway through the first half.
Moments later there was no flag to rescue City from some calamitous defending.
Fekir's low cross should have been easily cut out by Fabian Delph at the back post. However, the England international swiped at fresh air and Cornet gratefully slotted into the far corner.
Conceding at least sparked City into life and they also had the ball in the net only to be called back for offside when Raheem Sterling's cross was converted by Ilkay Gundogan, before Gabriel Jesus had claims for a penalty waived away.
Guardiola's ban meant he wasn't even allowed into the dressing room at half-time, and Arteta's team talk got an awfully lot tougher two minutes before the break when long-time Liverpool target Fekir drilled a shot from 25 yards into the bottom corner.
Arteta surprisingly resisted the temptation to make changes at the break despite having a cavalry of Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez on the bench.
Anthony Lopes made a smart stop low to his right to deny Jesus, but it wasn't until Sane and Aguero were summoned before the hour mark that City started to threaten.
By that point, it should have been too late as former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay hit the post with just Ederson to beat on another threatening Lyon counter-attack.
Sane's introduction moved Bernardo Silva into the central role where he has shone in recent weeks in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne and the two combined to get the hosts back into the game 23 minutes from time.
The German got to the by-line and his cut-back was swept into the far corner by the Portuguese international.
Sane scored on his first start of the season against Fulham on Saturday and seemed determined to ride to City's rescue as a fleet-footed run set up a low effort from Aguero that Lopes did well to stop.
Aguero and Sane fired off target when well-placed in stoppage time, but Lyon held out to leave City with plenty of work to do in Group F to progress.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- Thugs Of Hindostan New Motion Poster: Lloyd Owen Plays John Clive
- Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...