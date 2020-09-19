SPORTS

Lyon's Winless Run In French League Continues Against Nimes

Lyon's Memphis Depay, right, challenges for the ball with Nimes' Gaetan Paquiez, left, during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Nimes in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Lyon's Memphis Depay, right, challenges for the ball with Nimes' Gaetan Paquiez, left, during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Nimes in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Lyons winless run in the French league stretched to three games after being held by visiting Nimes to 00 on Friday.

LYON, France: Lyons winless run in the French league stretched to three games after being held by visiting Nimes to 0-0 on Friday.

Nimes goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet made a fine save in the 90th minute to deny Lyon substitute Tino Kadewere a late winner from Memphis Depays corner.

Earlier, Moussa Dembl thought hed scored for the home side, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check as the ball had gone out of play.

Lyon, a Champions League semifinalist last season, started the league with a 4-1 win over Dijon thanks to Depays hat trick, but Rudi Garcias side was then held by Bordeaux and beaten by Montpellier.

Lyon faced Nimes without the suspended Houssem Aouar, sent off in Montpellier, as well as Bertrand Traor and the injured Jeff Reine-Adlade, who are both expected to leave the club.

Lyon next faces promoted side Lorient away on Sept. 27.

  • First Published: September 19, 2020, 3:09 AM IST
