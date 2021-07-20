Hailing from Malappuram, Kerala, Jabir Madari Pilyalil, popularly known as MP Jabir booked his ticket to Tokyo Olympics after qualifying for the 400-meter hurdles. Going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in athletics world, Jabir has made India proud as he is the first Indian to qualify for the 400m event at the Olympics after 33 years. The previous Indian to represent India in this event was PT Usha. The 25-year-old sprinter is a part of the Indian Navy and is posted in Kochi. Jabir took interest in athletics at the age of 11 and since then, decided to train himself in the 400-meter events. With hard work and commitment, Jabir has brought many laurels for India as he has participated in many international events and won several medals. Jabir participated in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships and secured the bronze medal, setting a time of 50.22 seconds. In the same event two years later, Jabir broke his personal set timing to 49:13 to win bronze once again, qualifying for the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

Age - 25

Sports/Discipline - Athletics

Working Ranking - 34

First Olympic Games - 2020 Tokyo

Major Achievements

Asian Athletics Championships (400m Hurdles)

— Bronze - Asian Athletics Championships, 2017, Bhubaneswar

— Bronze - Asian Athletics Championships, 2019, Doha

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

MP Jabir qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the basis of World Ranking quota, where only 14 spots are available. The sprinter had secured gold in the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala. Jabir had clocked 49.78 seconds to finish first, secure gold and his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, which will be his maiden appearance.

Recent Performances

Due to the major tournaments being cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jabir’s last action was in the 2019 World Athletics Championship. Jabir reached the semi-finals but couldn’t make it to the finals, finishing fifth in the 400m hurdles and 16th overall among 24 runners.

