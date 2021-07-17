CHANGE LANGUAGE
Made a Lot of Sacrifices, I Want to Make Them Count in Tokyo Olympics, Says PR Sreejesh
1-MIN READ

Made a Lot of Sacrifices, I Want to Make Them Count in Tokyo Olympics, Says PR Sreejesh

PR Sreejesh will be taking part in his third Olympics (Hockey India)

India will look to break their over four-decade-long podium jinx at the Games.

Competing in his third straight and possibly last Olympics, Indian hockey team’s seasoned goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he has “made a lot of sacrifices" and wants to make them count at all costs in Tokyo. In the upcoming Olympics starting from July 23, eight-time champions India will look to break their over four-decade-long podium jinx at the Games.

Since making his senior team debut in 2006, Sreejesh had only one dream in sight — to become an Olympic medallist. On the personal front, the 35-year-old, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a former India captain, said it was mentally tough for him to stay away from his family for so long amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you make these sort of sacrifices, I always try to put a question mark after that, like why I am staying away from my kids, my family? But I know the answer. “We have a very good history in hockey and when I look back into my own career, I know I do have a lot of FIH medals, I have medals almost in every tournament but not one in World Cup or Olympics," Sreejesh told.

first published:July 17, 2021, 16:49 IST