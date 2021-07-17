Made a Lot of Sacrifices, I Want to Make Them Count in Tokyo Olympics, Says PR Sreejesh

Competing in his third straight and possibly last Olympics, Indian hockey team’s seasoned goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he has “made a lot of sacrifices" and wants to make them count at all costs in Tokyo. In the upcoming Olympics starting from July 23, eight-time champions India will look to break their over four-decade-long podium jinx at the Games.

Since making his senior team debut in 2006, Sreejesh had only one dream in sight — to become an Olympic medallist. On the personal front, the 35-year-old, regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a former India captain, said it was mentally tough for him to stay away from his family for so long amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you make these sort of sacrifices, I always try to put a question mark after that, like why I am staying away from my kids, my family? But I know the answer. “We have a very good history in hockey and when I look back into my own career, I know I do have a lot of FIH medals, I have medals almost in every tournament but not one in World Cup or Olympics," Sreejesh told.

