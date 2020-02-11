Delhi result tally
Made in Canada: Vasek Pospisil Drinks Maple Syrup during Montpellier Final
Vasek Pospisil drank maple syrup straight from a bottle during his final at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.
Vasek Pospisil (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Canada's Vasek Pospisil found a patriotic way to refuel while competing in Sunday's final at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier - he drank maple syrup straight from a bottle.
Pospisil, who was playing in his first ATP Tour final since 2014, was caught on camera swigging the sticky substance from a glass bottle on a changeover during his 7-5 6-3 loss to Frenchman Gael Monfils.
World number 104 Pospisil even took to Twitter on Monday to acknowledge the very Canadian on-court moment.
"Maple Syrup: Best Sports performance drink. Anti-cancerous properties. Rich in nutrients & minerals. ... Shockingly good in coffee. A great friend. You're Welcome, World," Pospisil, 29, tweeted along with a video of the incident.
Maple Syrup :Best Sports performance drink.Anti-cancerous properties.Rich in nutrients & minerals.Fights against terrorists.Shockingly good in coffee.A great friend.You’re Welcome, World. pic.twitter.com/89Roh4R8dV— Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) February 10, 2020
The moment even caught the attention of U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who went on Twitter to comment on her compatriot's beverage of choice.
"Doesn't get more Canadian than that ... congrats on reaching the finals," Andreescu wrote above a retweet of a video showing Pospisil drinking the sweet substance.
Has a tennis player ever been endorsed by a Canadian Maple Syrup manufacturer? Maybe @VasekPospisil should be the first? #OSDF20 pic.twitter.com/dIccmOwM0w— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 9, 2020
Canada is the world's largest exporter of maple products, accounting for approximately 71% of the world's maple syrup exports.
