Madhurika Patkar Rejoices Timing of Arjuna Award Coinciding With Ganesh Chaturthi

Table tennis player Madhurika Patkar is a Marathi. There is hardly any festival that is celebrated with more pomp and show than Ganesh Chaturthi around her and when that coincides with the news of her receiving the Arjuna award, there is nothing better.

Madhurika, along with 26 other sportspersons, was finalised in the Arjuna award list and the table tennis star, who has been playing from the age of seven, feels her hard work and of everyone behind her, has finally reaped rewards. It was on August 18 when Madhurika began hearing about her Arjuna award but on 21st, when the official announcement was made, her happiness knew no bounds.

"When we got the news, my parents were like 'oh my god.' They have been waiting for this more than me. My parents have worked harder than me, they have the most important role in my life and my coach Shailaja Gohad, she was in tears," Madhurika told News18.com.

Madhurika has been with Gohad for 27 years now and after the news came out, she went to see her parents and coach. "I feel with me everyone was so happy. From the Thane district association, the Mumbai association, ONGC, TTFI, all my family and friends, everyone was elated and each of them has played a massive role in my career. I feel I am in the forefront and so many people are silently working on me and due to the efforts of all of them that I have come so far.

"My club mates, my India teammates, dietician, physiotherapist, mental coach, gym instructor everyone and Omkar of course. Even after marriage, him staying strong and helping me throughout and he being a table tennis player gives me an edge to be honest," Madhurika said.

The celebration in the Patkar house is going to be huge. Madhurika revealed that since she doesn't have the Arjuna award in hand yet, she has got its photograph framed, which she has hung on the wall above the place where the Ganpati idol is placed for celebration.

"I thought I don't have the trophy yet, why not decorate with the photo. It is the recognition of my contribution to Indian table tennis. The timing is so great, that the news came around Ganesh Chaturthi. So many of my people are saying this is the best news they have got this year."

(Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Madhurika shared that Omkar's nephew has made the idol for her home so it will be an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi and they will be doing the visarjan at home. They have not even got flowers from outside and it is only going to be her immediate family for celebration.

August 29 is expected to be the date when the awards will be conferred to the winners. The Sports Authority of India and Government of India have intimated the recipients that there will be a virtual ceremony.

"It would be wonderful to receive the award physically because that's an experience but taking into consideration the situation, I understand and it's better for everybody," Madhurika expressed.

Since the coronavirus situation in Mumbai has not changed much, Madhurika has been training mostly at home till now. Since she can't begin with the play yet, she is focussing on mental and strength training. She feels if she does these two things well, it wouldn't take her more than two to three days to adjust to the rigours of regular training once they start playing.