Madhya Pradesh Athletes Playing at National Level to Get Insurance Cover

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh sports department has decided to extend insurance cover to all players representing the state at the national level, an official said on Monday.

He claimed Madhya Pradesh is the first state to provide insurance cover to its players.

At present, 822 students/players enrolled in various sports academies of the state are covered under medical, accident and life insurance policy.

"Necessary steps are being taken to provide benefits of medical, accident and life insurance cover to all players representing the state at the national level," sports director S L Thaosen said.

This will benefit the players who, due to poor financial conditions, fail to get proper treatment in case of injuries during competitions or practice sessions, he said.

Such a situation leads to untimely exit of talented players from sports, he noted.

"In view of this, it has been decided to provide medical, accidental and life insurance cover to the players. Information is being sought from different sports associations and federations about players representing Madhya Pradesh at the national level in different sports so that they can also be provided the benefits of insurance cover soon," he said.

At present, the sports department is providing Rs 2 lakh medical cover and Rs 5 lakh for life and accidental insurance to all students enrolled in various sports academies of the state, a public relations official said.

"The parents of students belonging to the economically weaker section are also covered under the insurance policy. Madhya Pradesh is the first state which provided insurance cover to its players," he claimed.

On October 14, four national-level hockey players, heading for a Dhyan Chand Trophy match in the state's Hoshangabad district, were killed and three others injured when their car overturned after hitting a tree at Railsapur village near Itarsi.

After the accident, state sports minister Jitu Patwari directed to extend the insurance cover to all national level players, sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.