Madhya Pradesh to Reward Rs 2 Crore to Sportspersons Winning Gold in International Competitions
Higher Education and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari made the announcement of the cash prize in the Assembly on Sunday.
A general view of an athletics track. (Getty Images)
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reward Rs 2 crore each to sportspersons on winning gold medal in international competitions.
Speaking in the Assembly on Sunday, Higher Education and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari said, "We have decide a reward players on winning gold medal in international competitions, like Olympics, World Cup or Asian Games."
He said there was a provision to allocate Rs 5 lakh to each legislator for developing sports infrastructure in their constituencies. He was participating in the discussion on demands for grants.
A decision has been taken to appoint experts, like psychologists, physiologists, physiotherapists and dieticians, at sports academies to improve players' performances.
A football academy would be set up in Chhindwara as well as swimming and wrestling academies in the state, he said.
Disclosing the Rs 10 crore plan to set up an outdoor stadium in Rewa, he said Jabalpur's rowing complex would be elevated to the international level.
"A big stadium will be built in Barkheda Nathu in Bhopal at the cost of Rs 10 crore," the Minister said.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Applaud Hima Das For Winning Five Gold Medals in a Month
- Karan Patel Confirms Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: I'm Thankful to Ekta for Giving Me Raman Bhalla
- Dyson Pure Cool Me Review: The Clean Air You Should Have, And The Peace of Mind Which Follows
- ICC Have Run Out of Patience With Zimbabwe Cricket: Grant Flower
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain