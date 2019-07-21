Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh to Reward Rs 2 Crore to Sportspersons Winning Gold in International Competitions

Higher Education and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari made the announcement of the cash prize in the Assembly on Sunday.

IANS

Updated:July 21, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madhya Pradesh to Reward Rs 2 Crore to Sportspersons Winning Gold in International Competitions
A general view of an athletics track. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reward Rs 2 crore each to sportspersons on winning gold medal in international competitions.

Speaking in the Assembly on Sunday, Higher Education and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari said, "We have decide a reward players on winning gold medal in international competitions, like Olympics, World Cup or Asian Games."

He said there was a provision to allocate Rs 5 lakh to each legislator for developing sports infrastructure in their constituencies. He was participating in the discussion on demands for grants.

A decision has been taken to appoint experts, like psychologists, physiologists, physiotherapists and dieticians, at sports academies to improve players' performances.

A football academy would be set up in Chhindwara as well as swimming and wrestling academies in the state, he said.

Disclosing the Rs 10 crore plan to set up an outdoor stadium in Rewa, he said Jabalpur's rowing complex would be elevated to the international level.

"A big stadium will be built in Barkheda Nathu in Bhopal at the cost of Rs 10 crore," the Minister said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram