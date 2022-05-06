CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#LIC
Home » News » Sports » Madrid Open: Alexander Zverev Moves to Quarters after Lorenzo Musetti Retires Due to Injury
1-MIN READ

Madrid Open: Alexander Zverev Moves to Quarters after Lorenzo Musetti Retires Due to Injury

Tennis star Alexander Zverev (Twitter)

Tennis star Alexander Zverev (Twitter)

Alexander Zverev was leading 6-3, 1-0 against Lorenzo Musetti, when the later was forced to retire, in the Madrid Open

Defending champion Alexander Zverev reached the fifth consecutive quarter-final at the Madrid Open after Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire from the pair’s third-round clash at the ATP Masters 1000 event, here on Thursday.

Zverev led 6-3, 1-0 in what had been a high-quality first head to head meeting between the two when a thigh injury to 20-year-old Musetti intervened in Arantxa Sanchez Stadium.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The World No 3 led the Italian after converting the only two break points of the first set in the seventh and ninth games. Zverev now holds a 17-2 record in Madrid, where the fast conditions suit his big-serving and high-powered game.

RELATED NEWS

Although the German had to dig deep in his three-set win over former World No 3 Marin Cilic in the second round, second-seeded Zverev looked in impressive touch against Musetti and will eye another deep run in the Spanish capital as he hunts a sixth Masters 1000 crown.

Zverev’s opponent in his 23rd Masters 1000 quarter-final will be eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or 10th seed Jannik Sinner.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 06, 2022, 09:38 IST