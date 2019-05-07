English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madrid Open: Defending champion Kvitova beats Mladenovic, Dimitrov Knocked Out
Madrid Open: Petra Kvitova continued her march foward in the tournament that she won last year. Grigor Dimitrov's disappointing ATP run led to his first round loss.
Petra Kvitova registered her 8th straight win at Madrid Open. (Photo Credit: WTA)
Loading...
Madrid: Holder Petra Kvitova blunted a late attack from France's Kristina Mladenovic to advance 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) into the third round of the Madrid Open on Monday.
The Czech second seed, chasing a fourth title on the Caja Magica clay, has now won her last five matches over qualifier Mladenovic in straight sets.
"It was a pretty difficult match. I fought hard in the end and that's what counts," the winner said,
"The clay conditions here are a bit different compared to other venues, so I needed time to fight it out."
Kvitova took the opening set on a break and started the second set with another,
But Mladenovic broke back for 3-all and eventually forced the contest to a tiebreaker, which Kvitova captured.
"I had to fight, but I'm glad that I had this (kind of) match. Hopefully, it's given me a bit more freedom for the next round," last month's Stuttgart clay winner said.
Sloane Stephens beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to equal her best showing at the event, defeating the two-time Australian Open winner for the fourth consecutive time.
Belarusian Azarenka committed nine double-faults in going down to the American eighth seed.
"I was taking control from the baseline points, I was doing the right things," Azarenka said.
"I was playing smart tennis. But I didn't create anything with my serve today and it was really frustrating.
"I didn't really have a game plan, that's something I need to take a look at and fix.
"I need to make it more simple and just do the right things."
Former US Open winner Stephens also reached the third round here in 2014 and 2018.
Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens advanced past 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.
Last year's losing Madrid finalist Bertens hammered 11 aces as she went through in 80 minutes, breaking Ostapenko four times.
In the men's first round at the ATP-WTA pre-Roland Garros tune-up, Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov ended a five-match losing streak as he put out Spain's Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3.
Khachanov earned his last win in mid-March at Indian Wells.
An indifferent season continued for 2017 ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov, with the Bulgarian falling to Taylor Fritz 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4).
Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), while Frances Tiafoe beat Georgia's Nikolaz Basilashvili 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4.
A French pair advanced in opening matches with Richard Gasquet, playing for the first time since October due to injury, beating Spanish youngster Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, last weekend's Estoril semi-finalist, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).
Gael Monfils, the 15th seed, continued an injury comeback, taking out Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-1.
The Czech second seed, chasing a fourth title on the Caja Magica clay, has now won her last five matches over qualifier Mladenovic in straight sets.
"It was a pretty difficult match. I fought hard in the end and that's what counts," the winner said,
"The clay conditions here are a bit different compared to other venues, so I needed time to fight it out."
Kvitova took the opening set on a break and started the second set with another,
But Mladenovic broke back for 3-all and eventually forced the contest to a tiebreaker, which Kvitova captured.
"I had to fight, but I'm glad that I had this (kind of) match. Hopefully, it's given me a bit more freedom for the next round," last month's Stuttgart clay winner said.
"Maybe I'm going to have a glass of 🍷"@Petra_Kvitova may treat herself after her eighth consecutive win at the @MutuaMadridOpen pic.twitter.com/3s8LVFWZRW— WTA (@WTA) May 6, 2019
Sloane Stephens beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to equal her best showing at the event, defeating the two-time Australian Open winner for the fourth consecutive time.
Belarusian Azarenka committed nine double-faults in going down to the American eighth seed.
"I was taking control from the baseline points, I was doing the right things," Azarenka said.
"I was playing smart tennis. But I didn't create anything with my serve today and it was really frustrating.
"I didn't really have a game plan, that's something I need to take a look at and fix.
"I need to make it more simple and just do the right things."
Former US Open winner Stephens also reached the third round here in 2014 and 2018.
Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens advanced past 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.
Last year's losing Madrid finalist Bertens hammered 11 aces as she went through in 80 minutes, breaking Ostapenko four times.
In the men's first round at the ATP-WTA pre-Roland Garros tune-up, Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov ended a five-match losing streak as he put out Spain's Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3.
THAT is what a marathon win means for @karenkhachanov. 💪— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 6, 2019
📹: @TennisTV | @MutuaMadridOpen pic.twitter.com/EMor5xT58L
Khachanov earned his last win in mid-March at Indian Wells.
An indifferent season continued for 2017 ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov, with the Bulgarian falling to Taylor Fritz 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4).
Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), while Frances Tiafoe beat Georgia's Nikolaz Basilashvili 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-4.
A French pair advanced in opening matches with Richard Gasquet, playing for the first time since October due to injury, beating Spanish youngster Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, last weekend's Estoril semi-finalist, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).
Gael Monfils, the 15th seed, continued an injury comeback, taking out Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-1.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Kangana Ranaut Versus Hrithik Roshan on July 26
- Met gala 2019: Deepika Padukone is a Barbie Doll in Strapless Pink Gown
- Met Gala Red Carpet: Celebrities Lead the Cavalcade in the Most 'Campiest' Outfits
- Met Gala 2019: How Lady Gaga Changed Four Dresses in One Go
- Hyundai Rolls Out The World's First 'Made In India' Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results