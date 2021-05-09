Madrid Open: Matteo Berrettini Edges Out Casper Ruud to Reach Final

Italian Matteo Berrettini will face Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday after beating Casper Ruud in straight sets. Berrettini, who is ranked 10th in the world, defeated Ruud 6-4, 6-4 at the Caja Magica to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final.

Zverev, who has already beaten Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in Madrid, will be favourite but Berrettini claimed the Serbia Open title in Belgrade last month and has won 16 of his 19 matches this year.

Berrettini also won his last match on clay against Zverev in Rome in 2019, although the German came out on top in their most recent meeting on hard in Shanghai, winning in straight sets.

The 22-year-old Ruud made it to the semi-finals in Monte Carlo last month but two breaks, one in each set, was enough for Berrettini to seal victory over the Norwegian in an hour and 21 minutes.

