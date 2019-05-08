English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madrid Open: Osaka's 'Zombie' Mode Takes Her to Last 16 Along with Halep
Madrid Open: Naomi Osaka withstood a stiff challenge from Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in three games. Simona Halep and Caroline Garcia also advanced while Angelique Kerber gave walkover due to injury.
Naomi Osaka battled hard against world No.73 to reach Madrid Open last 16. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: World number one Naomi Osaka withstood a firm test from unseeded Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Tuesday while Simona Halep also advanced but Angelique Kerber's tournament was ended by an ankle injury.
The Japanese was taken to a tiebreak in the first set by Sorribes Tormo, ranked 73 in the world, and then lost the second before overpowering her opponent for a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-0 victory.
The Australian and U.S. Open champion, playing in her first tournament since being forced to withdraw from the Stuttgart semi-finals last month due to injury, struggled for consistency, frequently following impressive winners with unforced errors.
Osaka was broken to love in the second set, one of three service games she lost, but came roaring back in the decider to set up a last-16 meeting with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
"This match was on my racket because she (Sorribes Tormo) doesn't really have the game. She wasn't going for winners and I felt either the point was ended by me making an unforced error, or me making a winner," Osaka told a news conference.
"I feel like in the first set, I got a bit lucky there. In the second set I got a little bit unfocused and then in the third set I went zombie mode and then just thought of everything that I had to do to win."
Romania's twice Madrid winner Halep beat Britain's Johanna Konta 7-5, 6-1 and will play Viktoria Kuzmova in the next round, while France's Caroline Garcia set up a meeting with last year's champion Petra Kvitova after beating Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Wimbledon champion Kerber had to return home to Germany for medical treatment after hurting her ankle in a practice session ahead of her match with Petra Martic, who got a walkover into the round of 16 where she faces fellow Croat Donna Vekic.
The German had been one of the favourites to battle world number one Naomi Osaka for the title in the Spanish capital this week and had a chance to overhaul the Japanese at the top of the rankings.
The ankle injury is another setback for 2018 Wimbledon champion Kerber, who missed two weeks of the claycourt season after picking up a virus in Monterrey last month, and she set her sights on returning in time for next week's Italian Open.
"I think it's the worst (claycourt season) I ever had. I was really looking forward to this year," Kerber told a news conference.
"Hopefully I can be ready for the next big ones. I hope there are big chances to play in Rome."
The Japanese was taken to a tiebreak in the first set by Sorribes Tormo, ranked 73 in the world, and then lost the second before overpowering her opponent for a 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-0 victory.
The Australian and U.S. Open champion, playing in her first tournament since being forced to withdraw from the Stuttgart semi-finals last month due to injury, struggled for consistency, frequently following impressive winners with unforced errors.
Osaka was broken to love in the second set, one of three service games she lost, but came roaring back in the decider to set up a last-16 meeting with Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
"This match was on my racket because she (Sorribes Tormo) doesn't really have the game. She wasn't going for winners and I felt either the point was ended by me making an unforced error, or me making a winner," Osaka told a news conference.
.@Naomi_Osaka talks about her tough three-setter with Sorribes Tormo and also finding the best balance with her coach ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qpNwlrfUfT— WTA (@WTA) May 8, 2019
"I feel like in the first set, I got a bit lucky there. In the second set I got a little bit unfocused and then in the third set I went zombie mode and then just thought of everything that I had to do to win."
Romania's twice Madrid winner Halep beat Britain's Johanna Konta 7-5, 6-1 and will play Viktoria Kuzmova in the next round, while France's Caroline Garcia set up a meeting with last year's champion Petra Kvitova after beating Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Sensational @Simona_Halep!— WTA (@WTA) May 7, 2019
The Romanian feels right at home at the @MutuaMadridOpen 👏 #ShotOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/8Y2j9dhVr1
Wimbledon champion Kerber had to return home to Germany for medical treatment after hurting her ankle in a practice session ahead of her match with Petra Martic, who got a walkover into the round of 16 where she faces fellow Croat Donna Vekic.
The German had been one of the favourites to battle world number one Naomi Osaka for the title in the Spanish capital this week and had a chance to overhaul the Japanese at the top of the rankings.
The ankle injury is another setback for 2018 Wimbledon champion Kerber, who missed two weeks of the claycourt season after picking up a virus in Monterrey last month, and she set her sights on returning in time for next week's Italian Open.
"I think it's the worst (claycourt season) I ever had. I was really looking forward to this year," Kerber told a news conference.
"Hopefully I can be ready for the next big ones. I hope there are big chances to play in Rome."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change Is to Be Blamed
- Later, Gator! Woman Pulls Out Live Crocodile from Pants at Traffic Stop By Cop
- Liverpool Reach 2nd Straight Champions League Final: All Statistics from Semi-Final vs Barcelona
- Madrid Open: Roger Federer Impresses on Clay Return, Thiem and Djokovic Advance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results