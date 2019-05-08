English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madrid Open: Roger Federer Impresses on Clay Return, Thiem and Djokovic Advance
Madrid Open: Roger Federer registered a commanding straight sets win over Richard Gasquet. Novak Djokovic breezed past Taylor Fritz while Dominic Thiem fought Reilly Opelka before the latter retired.
Roger Federer took just 52 minutes to beat Richard Gasquet and reach Madrid Open last 16. (Photo Credit: ATP)
Loading...
Madrid: Roger Federer made an impressive return to clay by easing past Richard Gasquet to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, while Novak Djokovic also breezed through with a straight sets win over American Taylor Fritz.
Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Federer took just 52 minutes to see off Frenchman Gasquet 6-2, 6-3 in what was his first match on clay in three years after skipping the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the surface to manage a knee injury.
"I would have always felt regrets not being on the clay in 2019 because my knee problem is far enough away now. I grew up on this surface, so I feel comfortable on it," the 37-year-old Federer told reporters.
"It feels good to be back on the clay now and I enjoy it. Some of these rallies where you get pushed to the side, you slide, you hit the ball, you slide, you hit the ball, you come back into it, then you can defend in a different manner than you do on the hard courts, or on the grass."
World number one and Australian Open champion Djokovic needed only one hour and five minutes to win 6-4, 6-2 against 21-year-old qualifier Fritz, ranked 57th in the world, who he also beat in straight sets at the Monte Carlo Masters last month.
Last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 without having to finish his match with American Reilly Opelka, who withdrew due to injury one game into the decider.
Austrian Thiem lost the first set 7-6(2) before winning the second 6-3 and was leading 1-0 when 21-year-old Opelka retired.
In first round matches, Monte Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini comfortably beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-3 to reach the last 32, while Stan Wawrinka had a straight sets win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Home favourite David Ferrer, who is playing the last tournament of his career, delayed his retirement by beating fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and will play German hotshot Alexander Zverev in the round of 32.
Five-time Madrid champion Rafael Nadal enters the tournament on Wednesday when he faces Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in the second round bidding to reach the last 16.
Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Federer took just 52 minutes to see off Frenchman Gasquet 6-2, 6-3 in what was his first match on clay in three years after skipping the 2017 and 2018 seasons on the surface to manage a knee injury.
"I would have always felt regrets not being on the clay in 2019 because my knee problem is far enough away now. I grew up on this surface, so I feel comfortable on it," the 37-year-old Federer told reporters.
"It feels good to be back on the clay now and I enjoy it. Some of these rallies where you get pushed to the side, you slide, you hit the ball, you slide, you hit the ball, you come back into it, then you can defend in a different manner than you do on the hard courts, or on the grass."
"This is just a joke!"— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 7, 2019
📹: @TennisTV | @rogerfederer | #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/QKZSuRkFLN
World number one and Australian Open champion Djokovic needed only one hour and five minutes to win 6-4, 6-2 against 21-year-old qualifier Fritz, ranked 57th in the world, who he also beat in straight sets at the Monte Carlo Masters last month.
Last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 without having to finish his match with American Reilly Opelka, who withdrew due to injury one game into the decider.
Austrian Thiem lost the first set 7-6(2) before winning the second 6-3 and was leading 1-0 when 21-year-old Opelka retired.
.@ThiemDomi advances to R3 after Reilly Opelka retires at 6-7(2), 6-3, 1-0.#MMOpen pic.twitter.com/QAR8smVyrj— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 7, 2019
In first round matches, Monte Carlo Masters champion Fabio Fognini comfortably beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-3 to reach the last 32, while Stan Wawrinka had a straight sets win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Home favourite David Ferrer, who is playing the last tournament of his career, delayed his retirement by beating fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 and will play German hotshot Alexander Zverev in the round of 32.
Five-time Madrid champion Rafael Nadal enters the tournament on Wednesday when he faces Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in the second round bidding to reach the last 16.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Confirms AI Based Flood Forecasting Will be Available in India Ahead of Monsoons
- 'Oh My God': Brad Pitt's Reaction to Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation Rumours
- Later, Gator! Woman Pulls Out Live Crocodile from Pants at Traffic Stop By Cop
- Madrid Open: Roger Federer Impresses on Clay Return, Thiem and Djokovic Advance
- IPL 2019 | Tahir Becomes Seventh Bowler to Complete 300 T20 Wickets
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results