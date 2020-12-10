Madrid Rivals Complete Last 16 In Champions League

News18 Logo

NYON, Switzerland: Real Madrid and Atltico Madrid came through tricky final group-stage games on Wednesday to complete the lineup for the Champions League knockout stage.

Atltico edged past Salzburg 2-0 and, while Real Madrid beat Borussia Mnchengladbach by the same score, the German club also advanced to the round of 16 draw on Monday.

Real Madrid is among the eight group winners who are seeded in the draw at UEFA headquarters and will play away in first-leg games scheduled from Feb. 16-24. Second-leg games are March 9-17.

Teams cannot be drawn against an opponent from their own country, or one they already played in the group stage.

___

Seeded teams: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain.

Unseeded teams: Atltico Madrid, Borussia Mnchengladbach, Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, Leipzig.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


