Madrid's Hazard Out With Thigh Injury In Latest Setback

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard is facing another spell on the sidelines, this time with a thigh problem that could keep him out for a month.

Madrid said Wednesday that Hazard had injured his left thigh and that his recovery will continue to be assessed. Spanish media said the Belgian was injured during training on Wednesday a day after being diagnosed with muscle fatigue and was expected to miss four weeks. That would rule him out of the Champions League meeting against Atalanta on Feb. 24 when Europe’s top club competition returns with the round of 16.

Madrid has four Spanish league games before that.

Hazard has been marred by injuries since joining Madrid from Chelsea last season and also missed action after testing positive for COVID-19 recently.

The 30-year-old Hazard has made 13 appearances for Madrid this season, scoring three goals.

