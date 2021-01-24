News18 Logo

Madut Scores 14 To Lift Hawaii Past CSU Fullerton 76-53

Junior Madut had 14 points as Hawaii routed Cal State Fullerton 7653 on Saturday.

FULLERTON, Calif.: Junior Madut had 14 points as Hawaii routed Cal State Fullerton 76-53 on Saturday.

James Jean-Marie had 13 points for Hawaii (4-4, 2-4 Big West Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Justin Webster added 12 points and seven rebounds. Casdon Jardine had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 12 points for the Titans (4-5, 3-5).

The Rainbow Warriors evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Cal State Fullerton defeated Hawaii 83-67 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


