Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Magnus Carlsen: The Chess Grandmaster Who is No. 1 in Fantasy Premier League

Magnus Carlsen is top of the standings in Fantasy Premier League standings overall.

Associated Press

Updated:December 16, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Magnus Carlsen: The Chess Grandmaster Who is No. 1 in Fantasy Premier League
Magnus Carlsen (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Magnus Carlsen is a No. 1 player in both reality and fantasy.

The world chess champion from Norway is showing he has a flair for another game by moving to the top of the standings in Fantasy Premier League, an online soccer competition played by more than 7 million people.

The 29-year-old Carlsen even changed the bio on his Twitter page to reflect his new-found status. It now reads: "The highest ranked chess player in the world. Current (live) #1 Fantasy Premier League player."

The fantasy game involves picking a squad of 15 players from Premier League clubs who score points through goals, assists, defensive shutouts and a few other elements during each round of games in England's top division.

Carlsen's team, which he has called "Kjell Ankedal, rose to No. 1 in the world on Saturday after Mohamed Salah scored twice for Liverpool in its 2-0 win over Watford. Carlsen picked Salah as his captain, which means he earned double points from the Liverpool forward.

"Since a lot of people are asking about my FPL strategy," Carlsen told his 246,900 followers on Twitter, "mine is the not so groundbreaking one of part stats and part gut feeling."

It was working well in a game played by 7,190,421 players from around the world this season. Carlsen also did well in FPL two seasons ago, finishing in 2,397th place.

Carlsen became chess grandmaster for the first time in 2013 when he beat Viswanathan Anand of India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram