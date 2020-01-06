Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra, Assam Among Biggest Contingents at Khelo India Youth Games

The 3rd edition Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati from January 10 to 22.

IANS

Updated:January 6, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Maharashtra and Assam are going to be among the biggest contingents at the third Khelo India Youth Games which will be held from January 10 to 22.

The Chief De Mission of Assam Navajyoti Basumatary is excited about Assam being the hosts of the tournament. "It's very nice that Assam is hosting the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. We are participating in all disciplines in the tournament. Assam will field 656 athletes in the competition," said Basumatary.

Basumatary added that the home crowd will be a big boost for the athletes from the Assam contingent.

"Our preparations are being carried out very well. We are hoping to finish in the top ten this time. We have strong teams in boxing, swimming, football, cycling and shooting among others. We are hoping for medals in these disciplines. I am sure that the home crowd will be a big boost for our athletes. The competition will create a sporting environment in Assam and inspire the youth to take up sports."

The Chief De Mission of Maharashtra Vijay Santan said that the state will field the biggest contingent in the competition. He said that Maharashtra will look to defend its title.

"Maharashtra will field 751 athletes in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. We have the biggest contingent in the competition. Our athletes will take part in almost all disciplines in the competition. We will try to win the championship again," said Santan.

Santan pointed out that athletics, boxing and swimming are among the strong suits for the Maharashtra team.

"The Maharashtra government has booked the flight tickets for all the athletes. This has happened for the first time. The Khelo India Youth Games is a prestigious competition for us. Our strong sports include athletics, boxing and swimming," he added.

