Maharashtra Govt Clarifies after Pics of Tracks Being Used as Car Park Goes Viral

A shocking incident has come to light of politicians apathy to sports in Maharashtra, as a video from BJP MLA from Pune went viral on social media, who accused Maha Vikas Aghadi government of using a sports track of Pune’s Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex to park cars belonging to the state ministers.

He said the ‘spirit of Sportspersons who bring glory to our nation has been severely dented’.

Not only has the Athletic Track worth crores of rupees at ShivChaptrapati Sports Complex #Pune been damaged, but the spirit of Sportspersons who bring glory to our nation has been severely dented by the shameful & arrogant actions of #MVA leadership.Watch to know full story. pic.twitter.com/H6YlloJrcY — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 27, 2021

A meeting was held at the sports complex on Saturday to review the work of the under-construction International Sports University. According to the BJP MLA said in the video, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra sports minister Sunil Chattrapal and minister of state Aditi S Tatkare attended the meeting.

He also said that the meeting hall was barely 15 steps away from where they got down from their cars, adding that there was also a provision to use an elevator to reach the meeting hall.

#VIP Culture & Arrogance of the #MVA…Athletic track at Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (#PUNE ) being used as a parking lot for Cars belonging Ex. IOA President @PawarSpeaks ji, Sports Cabinet Minister @SunilKedar1111 ji and MoS Sports @iAditiTatkare jiCourtesy : @mataonline pic.twitter.com/T2P5X9oPeO — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 27, 2021

After the tweet went viral, Maharashtra Sports Department clarified that only Sharad Pawar’s vehicle was allowed to be parked on the cemented road near the athletic track.

“For a sports event on June 26 at Pune’s Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, only 1 vehicle was allowed to use the concrete road near athletic track but some vehicles reached there suddenly for which we apologise,” the department said.

“The sports minister has taken note of the incident and instructions have been issued to make sure that vehicles are not allowed at the athletic track,” it added.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in on the controversy, saying: “As it is we are lacking in sufficient sports facilities in our country. All the sports centres need proper care."

