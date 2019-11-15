Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Mahesh Bhupathi was Badly Treated, Leaves a Bad Taste for Indian Tennis: Jaidip Mukerjea

Jaidip Mukerjea felt the mater of the selection of India's Davis Cup team for Pakistan clash was handled poorly.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 8:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mahesh Bhupathi was Badly Treated, Leaves a Bad Taste for Indian Tennis: Jaidip Mukerjea
Rohan Bopanna and Mahesh Bhupathi (Photo Credit: PTI)

Kolkata: Former Davis Cup captain Jaidip Mukerjea is unhappy with the way the All India Tennis Association handled the issue of selecting the team for India's Asia/Oceania Group 1 match versus Pakistan to be held on November 29-30.

The AITA unceremoniously removed the non-playing captain Mahesh Bhupathi and on Thursday named an eight-member team with veteran Leander Paes making a comeback since his history-creating doubles win during their tie against China in April 2018.

Bhupathi and some senior players had refused to travel to Pakistan before the International Tennis Federation (ITF) shifted the tie out of Islamabad to a neutral venue.

"I think Bhupathi was badly treated. They should have asked him to leave earlier itself, could've been communicated properly. It leaves a bad taste for Indian tennis," Mukerjea said on the sidelines of the announcement of the fourth edition of Premjit Lall Invitational Tennis Tournament.

"AITA has done what it thought was best. Safety and security for our players is a big issue. But what baffled me the way AITA handled stars like Paes and Bhupathi.

"They could have handled this in a better way. I've observed that when Paes gets selected, Bhupathi is left out and vice versa. This has been happening for last 10-15 years. This is not good for Indian tennis," the 77-year-old said.

The highlight of the Rs 5.7 lakh prize money tournament from November 5-8 is former India number one Somdev Devvarman, who will be seen in action for the first time after his retirement in 2017.

This year it will be played in round-robin format with four designated teams in fray, comprising two players and a captain.

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza will be here on the opening day as tournament 'mentor'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram