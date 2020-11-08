News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Mahmudullah Tests Positive, Ruled Out Of PSL Playoffs

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has been ruled out of next weeks Pakistan Super League playoffs after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mahmudullah was due to represent Multan Sultans in the playoffs, scheduled to be held in Karachi from Nov. 14-17.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Sunday that the all-rounder tested positive in the pre-departure test that was conducted in Bangladesh. Multan is yet to name Mahmudullahs replacement.

Peshawar Zalmi also made a last-minute change after Liam Livingstone became unavailable following his selection to the England ODI squad for the tour of South Africa. Livingstone will be replaced by Englishman Saqib Mahmood.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are the other teams to reach the playoffs, which were postponed in March due to pandemic.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: November 08, 2020, 15:21 IST
