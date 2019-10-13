Majestic Simone Biles Sets All-time Record at World Gymnastics Championships

Stuttgart: US gymnastics queen Simone Biles won her fourth gold at the world championships in the women's beam final on Sunday to set a new all-time record of 24 worlds medals.

The 22-year-old also extended her own record of 18 worlds golds after success earlier this week in the team, all-round and vault events with the USA team in Stuttgart.

China's Liu Tingting, 19, took silver on the beam with 16-year-old team-mate Li Shijia earning bronze.

Her victory on the beam makes Biles the most decorated gymnast in history, bettering the previous all-time record of 23 world medals won by men's star Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus in the 1990s.

The only blot on Biles' near-perfect record so far in Stuggart came in Saturday's uneven bars final when she finished fifth.

Later in the day, Simone Biles won the floor final at the world championships, earning her a second gold medal of the day on Sunday, to extend her all-time record of 25 worlds medals.

The 22-year-old finishes the Stuttgart championships with five gold medals after retaining her floor world title and also winning the beam, vault, all-round and team finals with the USA.

Biles earned the 25th worlds medal of her career by exactly one point ahead of US team-mate Sunisa Lee in silver with Angelina Melnikova of Russia earning bronze.

