Major Incoming Transfers By Premier League Clubs

List of major incoming transfers in the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 season (all transfer fees as reported by British media):
ARSENAL (2019-20 Premier League position: Eighth)
Willian – from Chelsea (free)
Pablo Mari – from Flamengo (undisclosed)
Cedric Soares – from Southampton (undisclosed)
Gabriel Magalhaes – from Lille (27 million pounds; $35.92 million)
ASTON VILLA (2019-20 Premier League position: 17th)
Matty Cash – from Nottingham Forest (16 million pounds)
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: 15th)
Adam Lallana – from Liverpool (free)
Joel Veltman – from Ajax Amsterdam (undisclosed)
Lars Dendoncker – from Club Brugge (free)
Jensen Weir – from Wigan Athletic (undisclosed)
BURNLEY (2019-20 Premier League position: 10th)
Will Norris – from Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)
CHELSEA (2019-20 Premier League position: Fourth)
Timo Werner – from RB Leipzig (50 million euros; $59.19 million)
Hakim Ziyech – from Ajax (44 million euros)
Ben Chilwell – from Leicester City (50 million pounds)
Malang Sarr – from Nice (free)
Thiago Silva – from Paris St Germain (free)
Kai Havertz – from Bayer Leverkusen (71 million pounds)
CRYSTAL PALACE (2019-20 Premier League position: 14th)
Nathan Ferguson – from West Brom (free)
Eberechi Eze – from Queens Park Rangers (20 million pounds)
EVERTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 12th)
Niels Nkounkou – from Marseille (250,000 pounds)
Allan – from Napoli (25 million pounds)
FULHAM (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)
Antonee Robinson – from Wigan (2 million pounds)
Mario Lemina – from Southampton (loan)
Harrison Reed – from Southampton (6 million pounds)
Anthony Knockaert – from Brighton & Hove Albion (undisclosed)
LEEDS UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)
Helder Costa – from Wolves (16 million pounds)
Rodrigo Moreno – from Valencia (27 million pounds)
Robin Koch – from Freiburg (undisclosed)
Illan Meslier – from Lorient (undisclosed)
Jack Harrison – from Manchester City (loan)
Joe Gelhardt – from Wigan (undisclosed)
Cody Drameh – from Fulham (undisclosed)
Sam Greenwood – from Arsenal (undisclosed)
LEICESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Fifth)
Timothy Castagna – from Atalanta (21.5 million pounds)
LIVERPOOL (2019-20 Premier League position: First)
Konstantinos Tsimikas – from Olympiakos Piraeus (11 million pounds)
MANCHESTER CITY (2019-20 Premier League position: Second)
Pablo Moreno – from Juventus (undisclosed)
Ferran Torres – from Valencia (20.9 million pounds)
Nathan Ake – from Bournemouth (40 million pounds)
Scott Carson – from Derby County (loan)
MANCHESTER UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Third)
Odion Ighalo – from Shanghai Shenhua (loan)
Donny van de Beek – from Ajax (35 million pounds)
NEWCASTLE UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 13th)
Mark Gillespie – from Motherwell (free)
Jeff Hendrick – from Burnley (free)
SHEFFIELD UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: Ninth)
Wes Foderingham – from Rangers (free)
Aaron Ramsdale – from Bournemouth (18.5 million pounds)
SOUTHAMPTON (2019-20 Premier League position: 11th)
Kyle Walker-Peters – from Tottenham Hotspur (12 million pounds)
Mohammed Salisu – from Real Valladolid (10.9 million pounds)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2019-20 Premier League position: Sixth)
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – from Southampton (15 million pounds)
Joe Hart – from Burnley (free)
Matt Doherty – from Wolves (15 million pounds)
WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2019-20 Premier League position: N/A)
Matheus Pereira – from Sporting Lisbon (undisclosed)
Cedric Kipre – from Wigan (1 million pounds)
Grady Diangana – from West Ham United (18 million pounds)
WEST HAM UNITED (2019-20 Premier League position: 16th)
Tomas Soucek – from Slavia Prague (undisclosed)
Ossama Ashley – from Wimbledon (undisclosed)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS (2019-20 Premier League position: Seventh)
Matija Sarkic – from Aston Villa (free)
Fabio Silva – from Porto (35 million pounds)
Marcal – from Olympique Lyonnais (two million euros)
($1 = 0.7517 pounds)($1 = 0.8447 euros)
