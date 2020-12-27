Major Sporting Events Which Were Pushed Back Due to Covid-19

2020 was supposed to be a blockbuster year as there were a number of quadrennial events lined up. However, it turned out to be a damp squib owing to the pandemic. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, majority of the sports events were either halted or cancelled.

Tokyo Olympics 2020

The biggest sporting spectacle - the Olympics, which were scheduled to be held in July 24-August 9 this year, had to be pushed to 2021 because of the pandemic. The event is now slated to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

T20 World Cup 2020

The International Cricket Council (ICC) postponed the 2020 T20 World Cup owing to the pandemic. The tournament was scheduled to begin on October 18 and end on November 15. Australia will now host the 2022 edition in place of the 2020 edition. This also means that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India will take place as per the original schedule.

IPL 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally supposed to start from March 29, had to be pushed back to September. The BCCI took the tournament to the UAE where matches were held in an empty stadium as ‘bio-secure’ bubbles were created for players.

European Leagues

Europe faced the brunt of the virus and hence, all the big leagues were postponed in April and May. The Bundesliga of Germany resumed football in an empty stadium and strict health protocols were observed. After this, football leagues in Spain, England and Italy too resumed proceedings in bio-secure bubbles.

Euro 2020

The mega football tournament was scheduled to take place from June 12 in 2020 across 12 nations in Europe. The tournament will now take place from 11 June to 11 July 2021.

Copa America

This year's Copa America has been postponed till 2021. This announcement was made by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on March 17.

Wimbledon 2020

Following the postponement of the Olympic Games and Euro 2020, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (ALETC) too had to bite the bullet when they took the decision to cancel Wimbledon 2020 on April 1.

Athletics

The 2021 world athletics championships were shifted to 2022 in order to make a place for the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics. World Athletics made this announcement this announcement on March 30 this year.