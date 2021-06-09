Majority of India's Tokyo Olympics-bound Shooters Now Covid-19 Vaccinated

Most of India’s Olympic-bound shooters were on Wednesday administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Zagreb, where they are preparing for the upcoming multi-sporting extravaganza. The 13 rifle and pistol shooters are currently on a training-cum-competition tour of Croatia, where they will take part in the ISSF World Cup later this month in Osijek, which will be the last competitive event before the Olympics.

“Today 23 vaccinations were carried out. 18 were second dose and five first dose," a National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) source said.

The shooters were administered the Covishield vaccine, manufactured jointly by AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India. “I think other than Rahi (Sarnobat), Saurabh (Chaudhary) and Deepak (Kumar), all are vaccinated now."

Many shooters, coaches and officials from India’s Olympic-bound contingent received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across cities on May 6.

India is fielding a record 15-member shooting squad at the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8. Before the World Cup, the Indian shooters participated as guest invitees in the recently-concluded European Championship, held in Osijek.

