Making Sure I Still Remember How: Roger Federer Flaunts Trick Shots in Viral Video After Surgery

Roger Federer, in a video which he shared on Twitter, shows that the legend has not forgotten the trick shots despite the knee surgery.

In the 22 seconds long clip, one can see the Swiss player practicing his game amid snowfall. The video, till now, has been viewed over 2.5 million times.

Captioning the clip, he said, “Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome"





Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020





Federer had gone under a knee surgery in February. He was supposed to miss the French Open due to the same. But now, the Grand Slam tournament has been postponed to September due to the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the 38 years old legend along with his wife Mirka had pledged to donate a sum of $1.2 million to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

Other sportspersons who are helping and making donations include, ace British boxer Amir Khan who has offered a 4 storey building to the National Health Services in the United Kingdom for keeping patients of COVID-19,

Football sensation Lionel Messi has donated one million Euros to a hospital in Barcelona, another ace football player Cristiano Ronaldo along with his agent have given medical equipment worth one million Euros to a few Portuguese hospitals.

Till now, more than 7 lakh people have been affected due to the virus while over 37 thousand people have died due to the same, across the world.