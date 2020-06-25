MAL vs RBB Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB, Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Baloncesto Malaga will be up against Bilbao Basket in their next Spanish Liga ACB match. The MAL vs RBB fixture will be held at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis on Thursday June 25.

Both the teams have lost their previous fixtures. The host team had lost their last fixture against Victoria Gaestiz Baskonia on June 23, while Bilbao Basket lost to Barcelona on the same day.

Spanish Liga ACB, Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket match will commence from 10 pm.

Baloncesto Malaga have managed to score four points from four matches that they have played after the lockdown. Bilbao Basket, on the other hand, have scored two points out of the four post lockdown matches. They have, till now, lost three matches and have won only one match.

Spanish Liga ACB Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket: MAL vs RBB Dream11 Team Predictions

Spanish Liga ACB Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket Dream11 Point Guard: G Mekel, J Adams, J Rousselle

Spanish Liga ACB Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket Dream11 Shooting Guard: D Brizuela

Spanish Liga ACB Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket Dream11 Small Forward: M Simonovic

Spanish Liga ACB Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket Dream11 Power Forward: M Ejim, E Sulejmanovic

Spanish Liga ACB Baloncesto Malaga vs Bilbao Basket Dream11 Centre: B Lammers

Spanish Liga ACB Baloncesto Malaga Probable Lineup vs Bilbao Basket: G Mekel, J Adams, D Brizuela, M Simonovic, M Ejim

Spanish Liga ACB Bilbao Basket Probable Lineup vs Baloncesto Malaga: J Rousselle, E Sulejmanovic, B Lammers, R Martinez, O Balvin