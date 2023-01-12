CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy Through to Quarters, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Out
1-MIN READ

Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy Through to Quarters, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Out

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 13:21 IST

Kuala Lumpur

India's HS Prannoy (AP Image)

HS Prannoy beat Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-9, 15-21, 21-16 to book his place in the quarter-final as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crashed out of the Malaysia Open

HS Prannoy defeated Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the round of 16 at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 on Thursday.

The 30-year-old from Kerala won the contest against the Indonesian 21-9, 15-21, 21-16.

The women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost to the Stoeva sisters, Stefani and Gabriela, of Bulgaria 13-21, 21-15, 17-21.

The Stoeva sisters, who competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, were clearly the better players in the opening game as they quickly jumped to a 6-0 lead and then held their fort, despite a mini fightback from the Indians, who brought the equation down to 9-12 at one stage.

The second game was a tight affair as Treesa and Gayatri kept breathing down their opponent’s neck before breaking off at 14-14 to take the match to the decider.

In the third game, the Indian pair had slender leads of 6-4 and 14-13 but the Bulgarian combination didn’t relent this time, moving ahead from 14-14 to seal the contest.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will face off against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia later in the day.

Prannoy registered a come-from-behind 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 victory over Lakshya Sen, ranked 10th, in an edgy opening-round contest to make a positive start. Meanwhile, the men’s doubles pair Satwik and Chirag trounced the world No. 9 Korean combination of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to win 21-16, 21-13.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered a loss at the hands of familiar foe Rio 2016 champion Carolina Marin of Spain lost 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 in the opening round.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saina Nehwal went down fighting 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 to Han Yue of China in the first round and Aakarshi Kashyap too suffered defeat in her first round at the hands of Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei 10-21, 8-21.

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist women’s doubles pair Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly progressed in the pre-quarterfinals and the Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round exit with a 19-21, 14-21 loss to world No. 17 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:January 12, 2023, 13:14 IST
last updated:January 12, 2023, 13:21 IST
