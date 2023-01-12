Malaysia Open: HS Prannoy Through to Quarters, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Out

HS Prannoy defeated Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in the round of 16 at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 on Thursday.

The 30-year-old from Kerala won the contest against the Indonesian 21-9, 15-21, 21-16.

The women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost to the Stoeva sisters, Stefani and Gabriela, of Bulgaria 13-21, 21-15, 17-21.

The Stoeva sisters, who competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, were clearly the better players in the opening game as they quickly jumped to a 6-0 lead and then held their fort, despite a mini fightback from the Indians, who brought the equation down to 9-12 at one stage.

The second game was a tight affair as Treesa and Gayatri kept breathing down their opponent’s neck before breaking off at 14-14 to take the match to the decider.

In the third game, the Indian pair had slender leads of 6-4 and 14-13 but the Bulgarian combination didn’t relent this time, moving ahead from 14-14 to seal the contest.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will face off against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia later in the day.

Prannoy registered a come-from-behind 22-24, 21-12, 21-18 victory over Lakshya Sen, ranked 10th, in an edgy opening-round contest to make a positive start. Meanwhile, the men’s doubles pair Satwik and Chirag trounced the world No. 9 Korean combination of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho to win 21-16, 21-13.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered a loss at the hands of familiar foe Rio 2016 champion Carolina Marin of Spain lost 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 in the opening round.

Earlier on Tuesday, Saina Nehwal went down fighting 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 to Han Yue of China in the first round and Aakarshi Kashyap too suffered defeat in her first round at the hands of Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei 10-21, 8-21.

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist women’s doubles pair Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly progressed in the pre-quarterfinals and the Kidambi Srikanth suffered a first-round exit with a 19-21, 14-21 loss to world No. 17 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

