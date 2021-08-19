Malaysian MotoGP Cancelled, Replaced by Race at Misano: Organisers

The Malaysian MotoGP scheduled for October was cancelled on Thursday due to Covid-19 restrictions with the Italian circuit at Misano stepping in to replace it, organisers announced.

“The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting entry restrictions for Malaysia oblige the cancellation of the event," a joint statement from the sport’s ruling body the FIM and promoters Dorna confirmed. This is the second year running the October 24 race in Sepang has been called off because of the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here