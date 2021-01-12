News18 Logo

Malaysian MotoGP Testing Cancelled Due To Pandemic

MotoGP's preseason testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the COVID19 pandemic, championship organisers said on Tuesday.

MotoGP’s pre-season testing in Malaysia has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, championship organisers said on Tuesday.

The tests — a shakedown and official session — were due to take place at Sepang circuit in February but Malaysia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The emergency could last until Aug. 1.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and complications have obliged the cancellation of both events,” MotoGP said in a statement.

A test at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit from March 10-12 remained on.

The season is scheduled to start in Qatar on March 28.


