Malaysia's 1st Hijab-wearing Wrestler Features in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia List: Here is Complete List

Malaysia's first hijab-wearing pro wrestler Nor 'Phoenix' Diana has been featured on Forbes' '30 under 30 Asia' list. At only 20 years, Nor Diana has already won the Malaysia Pro Wrestling Wrestlecon championship last year to become the first woman to achieve the feat.

Alongside Nor Diana, the list carries the names of 300 influential entrepreneurs and leaders, all under the age of 30, who have made significant changes in the society across the largest continent of Asia. Forbes unveiled its annual list on its official site on April 2, 2020 (Thursday).

The Class of 2020 features 30 top influencers from 10 categories belonging to 22 different countries and territories. "This year's Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list-makers inspire optimism in what is promising to be a tough year ahead," said Rana Wehbe, editor of Forbes 30 under 30 Asia.

Calling the recipients of the class of 2020 "resilient and energetic", Rana added that several young women have featured in the list. Like Nor Diana, K-pop girl group Twice and South Korean actor So-Dam Park, who recently appeared in Oscar winning movie Parasite, were also included in the list.

20-year-old comedienne Raba Khan is the first woman entertainer from Bangladesh. She received a mention in the Forbes' list along with Aditya Prasad, Harsh Pokhrana and Gaurav Kumar from India. The trio has been mentioned in the Finance and Venture Capital category for co-founding OkCredit.

Another South Korean Hyunsoo Kim has also featured on the cover of Forbes for his tech startup Superb AI that speeds up the process of deep-learning algorithms.

The selections were made from more than 3,500 nominations. The final 300 honorees were selected by a panel including an expert from every category.

Featured highlights on the "30 Under 30 Asia" list include:

The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink): Latesha Randall, 29, New Zealand, Cofounder, Raglan Coconut Yoghurt

Finance & Venture Capital: Aditya Prasad, Harsh Pokharna and Gaurav Kumar, 26, 28 and 28, India, Cofounders, OkCredit

Media, Marketing & Advertising: Raba Khan, 20, Bangladesh, Entertainer, The Jhakanaka Project

Retail & E-Commerce: Donald Kng and Nico Li, 29 and 28, China, Cofounders, Vetreska

Enterprise Technology: Hyunsoo Kim, 29, South Korea, Cofounder and CEO, Superb AI

Industry, Manufacturing & Energy: Marius Suntanu, 29, Indonesia, Cofounder, Yummy Corp

Healthcare & Science: Milad Mohammadzadeh and Sadaf Monajemi, both 29, Singapore, Cofounders, See-Mode

Social Entrepreneurs: Louise Mabulo, 21, The Philippines, Founder, The Cacao Project

Consumer Technology: Shota Iwasaki, 24, Japan, Founder, Shukatsunet