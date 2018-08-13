English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Malfunctions Plague Indonesia's Light Rapid Transit System, Days Before Asian Games
Indonesia is investigating a series of malfunctions that have plagued its first light rapid transit (LRT) system just days out from the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, the transport ministry said Monday.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Jakarta: Indonesia is investigating a series of malfunctions that have plagued its first light rapid transit (LRT) system just days out from the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, the transport ministry said Monday.
The LRT in the city Palembang - which is co-hosting the Games with Jakarta - needs to be operating smoothly as thousands of athletes, officials and visitors arrive this week for the start of the world's biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.
Indonesia has set aside worries about terrorism, street crime, venue completion and Jakarta's notorious traffic, saying it is ready to roll for the August 18-September 2 Games.
But officials on Monday were forced to acknowledge a series of "shortcomings" with the LRT, seen as key to avoiding traffic snarls in Palembang on Sumatra island.
A short circuit knocked out power to a portion of the transit system Sunday, halting trains and forcing passengers to disembark between two stations.
Just days earlier passengers had to endure long delays due to signals interference, which caused the temporary suspension of services, local media reported.
"The government will immediately evaluate the whole operation of the South Sumatra LRT," said Zulfikri, director general of railways at the transportation ministry.
"(We) hope this evaluation will provide a solution that will improve the overall operation of the LRT," added the official, who like many Indonesians has only one name.
Jakarta and Palembang will host about 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries for the Games.
Indonesia had less time to prepare than most host countries after it only agreed four years ago to host the games when Vietnam pulled out.
Also Watch
The LRT in the city Palembang - which is co-hosting the Games with Jakarta - needs to be operating smoothly as thousands of athletes, officials and visitors arrive this week for the start of the world's biggest multi-sport event behind the Olympics.
Indonesia has set aside worries about terrorism, street crime, venue completion and Jakarta's notorious traffic, saying it is ready to roll for the August 18-September 2 Games.
But officials on Monday were forced to acknowledge a series of "shortcomings" with the LRT, seen as key to avoiding traffic snarls in Palembang on Sumatra island.
A short circuit knocked out power to a portion of the transit system Sunday, halting trains and forcing passengers to disembark between two stations.
Just days earlier passengers had to endure long delays due to signals interference, which caused the temporary suspension of services, local media reported.
"The government will immediately evaluate the whole operation of the South Sumatra LRT," said Zulfikri, director general of railways at the transportation ministry.
"(We) hope this evaluation will provide a solution that will improve the overall operation of the LRT," added the official, who like many Indonesians has only one name.
Jakarta and Palembang will host about 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries for the Games.
Indonesia had less time to prepare than most host countries after it only agreed four years ago to host the games when Vietnam pulled out.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
-
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Joe Root Hails 'Special Commodity' James Anderson as England go 2-0 up Against India
Monday 13 August , 2018 Credit to England Says Virat Kohli While Promising That India Won't Repeat Mistakes
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon, Rohan Gavaskar and Gaurav Kalra on Need For Quality Practice Matches on Away Tours
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | It's Not About How India Have Done, But About How Well We Have Performed: Root
Monday 13 August , 2018 WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Picks Former West Indian Great as One of His All-time Favourite Player
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Videos of Suhana Khan Partying With Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Have Gone Viral, Take a Look
- How Actors are Getting Their Fans to Contribute to the Kerala CM's Flood Relief Fund
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...