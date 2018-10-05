Mamata Banerjee Gets a Special Gift From Barcelona Star Lionel Messi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a special gift from Barcelona legends as she was handed over a customised Barcelona jersey, signed by none other than global superstar Lionel Messi.The jersey also had a special message for Banerjee, "Best wishes for my friend Didi from Lionel Messi" and was presented for successfully hosting the U-17 World Cup.Former Barcelona star Juliano Belletti and Jari Litmanen handed over the jersey to the Football Next Foundation organizers after the match between Mohun Bagan legends and Barcelona legends."They couldn't hand it over to Ms Banerjee personally, so they gave it to us. We have approached the CMO. Whenever Ms Banerjee agrees to meet us, we will hand it over to her," Kaushik Moulik, founder of the football foundation was quoted as saying by NDTV.Lionel Messi visted Kolkata in 2011 for a friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.The signature blue and red number 10 jersey has been worn by players like Diego Maradona, Romario and Ronaldinho.