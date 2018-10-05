English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Banerjee Gets a Special Gift From Barcelona Star Lionel Messi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a special gift from Barcelona legends as she was handed over a customised Barcelona jersey, signed by none other than global superstar Lionel Messi.
The jersey also had a special message for Banerjee, "Best wishes for my friend Didi from Lionel Messi" and was presented for successfully hosting the U-17 World Cup.
Loading...
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received a special gift from Barcelona legends as she was handed over a customised Barcelona jersey, signed by none other than global superstar Lionel Messi.
The jersey also had a special message for Banerjee, "Best wishes for my friend Didi from Lionel Messi" and was presented for successfully hosting the U-17 World Cup.
Former Barcelona star Juliano Belletti and Jari Litmanen handed over the jersey to the Football Next Foundation organizers after the match between Mohun Bagan legends and Barcelona legends.
"They couldn't hand it over to Ms Banerjee personally, so they gave it to us. We have approached the CMO. Whenever Ms Banerjee agrees to meet us, we will hand it over to her," Kaushik Moulik, founder of the football foundation was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Lionel Messi visted Kolkata in 2011 for a friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.
The signature blue and red number 10 jersey has been worn by players like Diego Maradona, Romario and Ronaldinho.
The jersey also had a special message for Banerjee, "Best wishes for my friend Didi from Lionel Messi" and was presented for successfully hosting the U-17 World Cup.
Former Barcelona star Juliano Belletti and Jari Litmanen handed over the jersey to the Football Next Foundation organizers after the match between Mohun Bagan legends and Barcelona legends.
"They couldn't hand it over to Ms Banerjee personally, so they gave it to us. We have approached the CMO. Whenever Ms Banerjee agrees to meet us, we will hand it over to her," Kaushik Moulik, founder of the football foundation was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Lionel Messi visted Kolkata in 2011 for a friendly match between Argentina and Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.
The signature blue and red number 10 jersey has been worn by players like Diego Maradona, Romario and Ronaldinho.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- LoveYatri Movie Review: Aayush Sharma Drives a Love Bus that Goes Nowhere
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...