1-MIN READ

Mamukelashvili Leads Seton Hall Over St. John's 77-68

Mamukelashvili Leads Seton Hall Over St. John's 77-68

Sandro Mamukelashvili had a careerhigh 32 points as Seton Hall topped St. Johns 7768 on Friday.

NEWARK, N.J.: Sandro Mamukelashvili had a career-high 32 points as Seton Hall topped St. Johns 77-68 on Friday.

Both teams were playing their first Big East Conference game of the season.

Takal Molson had 14 points for Seton Hall (4-3, 1-0 Big East Conference). Myles Cale added 10 points. Jared Rhoden had nine rebounds.

Julian Champagnie had 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Red Storm (5-2, 0-1). Greg Williams Jr. added 12 points. Vince Cole had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  First Published:
